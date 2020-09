Or Copy this URL to Share

Kevin Kern, 57, of Loganville, died Sept. 8 on St. Simons Island. Arrangements may be announced by the family. Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.



