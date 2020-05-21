Kevin R. Lee
Kevin Lee

Kevin R. Lee died May 6, in Brunswick.

A memorial service will be held at noon Friday at Darien Funeral Home, 1000 C.A. DeVillars Road, in Darien.

Masks and social distancing are requirements for attending the service.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 21, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
