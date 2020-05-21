Or Copy this URL to Share

Kevin Lee



Kevin R. Lee died May 6, in Brunswick.



A memorial service will be held at noon Friday at Darien Funeral Home, 1000 C.A. DeVillars Road, in Darien.



Masks and social distancing are requirements for attending the service.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 21, 2020



