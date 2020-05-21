Kevin Lee
Kevin R. Lee died May 6, in Brunswick.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday at Darien Funeral Home, 1000 C.A. DeVillars Road, in Darien.
Masks and social distancing are requirements for attending the service.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 21, 2020.