Kimberly Warner
Kimberly Ann Fryar Warner, 49, of Hortense, died Tuesday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 10: 30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 22, 2019
