Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Ann Warner


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Ann Warner Obituary
Kimberly Warner

Kimberly Ann Warner, 49, of Hortense, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Kimberly was born Aug. 21, 1969, in Brunswick, Ga., the daughter of Cornelius Francis Fryar and the late Sara Jane McDowell Fryar. She was a resident of Brunswick during her childhood and graduated from Brunswick High School. She was the loving wife of Vernon Harris Warner, and they had resided in Hortense for the past 24 years. For the past 20 years, Kimberly was employed by City Finance as an office manager. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She considered the time she spent with granddaughter as one of her life's most priceless treasures. She also enjoyed playing games.

Kimberly will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband, Vernon Harris Warner of Hortense, Ga.; daughter, Bridget Smith (Trent) of Brunswick, Ga.; granddaughter, Taylor Knight of Hortense, Ga.; and several other extended family members.

The family will receive friends between the hours of 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral, to honor Kimberly's life, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Raymond Willis and Bishop Bruce Miller officiating.

Interment will follow the service in Chapel Park Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Tony Fryar, Mike Fryar, Vernon Warner, Bubba Wilson, Austin Fryar, Chance Browning and Eli Clemmons. Billy Stock will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Kimberly's memory to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure organization, www5.komen.org.

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now