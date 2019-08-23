|
Kimberly Warner
Kimberly Ann Warner, 49, of Hortense, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Kimberly was born Aug. 21, 1969, in Brunswick, Ga., the daughter of Cornelius Francis Fryar and the late Sara Jane McDowell Fryar. She was a resident of Brunswick during her childhood and graduated from Brunswick High School. She was the loving wife of Vernon Harris Warner, and they had resided in Hortense for the past 24 years. For the past 20 years, Kimberly was employed by City Finance as an office manager. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She considered the time she spent with granddaughter as one of her life's most priceless treasures. She also enjoyed playing games.
Kimberly will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband, Vernon Harris Warner of Hortense, Ga.; daughter, Bridget Smith (Trent) of Brunswick, Ga.; granddaughter, Taylor Knight of Hortense, Ga.; and several other extended family members.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral, to honor Kimberly's life, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Raymond Willis and Bishop Bruce Miller officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Chapel Park Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Tony Fryar, Mike Fryar, Vernon Warner, Bubba Wilson, Austin Fryar, Chance Browning and Eli Clemmons. Billy Stock will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Kimberly's memory to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure organization, www5.komen.org.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 23, 2019