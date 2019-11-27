Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post 137
Darien, GA
Kimberly Whitley Obituary
Kimberly Whitley

Kimberly Kay Whitley (Middleton) of Darien, Ga., died peacefully in Brunswick, Ga., on Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 47.

Kimberly Kay Whitley is survived by her husband, Charles Jeffrey Whitley of Darien, Ga.; mother, Mary Christine Middleton of Brunswick, Ga.; children, Erin Nichole Carter of Brunswick, Ga., and Michelle Lee Sallions of Darien, Ga.; stepchildren, Matthew Chas Whitley of Joplin, Mo., and Andrew Tyler Whitley of Independence, Kan.; siblings, Christian Sands Middleton, Trevor Lawson Middleton, Ashley Margaret Middleton and Brooke Elizabeth Middleton; and seven beautiful grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father(s), Reginald Holtzendorf Jr. and Downing (Sandy) Middleton.

Kimberly Kay Whitley was born on March 4, 1972, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She graduated from Brunswick Comprehensive High School and then joined the Air Force on May 6, 1991, where she served a distinguished eight years of service. She later graduated college with a technical certification in electronics.

A celebration of life gathering is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at American Legion Post 137, Darien, Ga., with military honors bestowed by Commander Chris Watrous of the American Legion Post 54, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., where Kimberly was a member. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kimberly's life.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 27, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 27, 2019
