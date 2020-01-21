|
Kirby Stephens Sr.
Kirby Dean Stephens Sr., 65, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Jan. 17, 2020, at his residence, while under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga. A native and lifelong resident of Glynn County, he was born Sept. 25, 1954, to the late Ben Stephens and the late Sarah Whitfield Stephens.
A graduate of Brunswick High School, Mr. Stephens was employed with Georgia Pacific, Atlantic Neon, CEMEX and Chemtall Inc., from where he retired.
Mr. Stephens was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church from back in the day. He was also a member of the local Elks Lodge and a volunteer coach for the Glynn County Recreational Department for both baseball and soccer. Mr. Stephens enjoyed fishing, going out to the river with his friends, spending time outdoors and especially enjoying a good fire. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, especially with his only grandchild, Kensley.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by three brothers, Jevan Stephens, Gary Stephens and Kevin Stephens.
He is survived by his son, Kory Stephens; daughter, Kylie Stephens (Robert); granddaughter, Kensley Stephens; ex-wife, Nancy Stephens Anderson; two brothers, Keith (Maureen) Stephens and Audie (Susie) Stephens; two sisters, Marcia Christmas (Carol) and Vonda Garbutt (David); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Dr. E. Hennecke officiating Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, in Brunswick. Ga.
Following the interment, family and friends are welcome to gather to celebrate Kirby's life at his daughter's residence.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Matt Stephens, Randy Jackson, Mitch Stephens, Ben Crumley, Stephen "Speck" Thompson, Stan Powell and Eddie Sines.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Billy Partin and Stevie Stephens.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 21, 2020