Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
Kirby Stephens Obituary
Kirby Stephens, Sr.

Kirby Dean Stephens, Sr., 65, of Brunswick passed away Jan. 17 at his residence.

Visitation is to be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.

A funeral service is to be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday on Jan. 22 in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where Dr. Terry E. Hennecke is to officiate. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. www.edomillerandsons.com

The Brunswick News, January 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 20, 2020
