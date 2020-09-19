Lacie Leebern



Lacie Lane Leebern, 36, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



The memorial service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 on the grounds outside of Lovely Lane Chapel, at Epworth by the Sea, with the Rev. Wright Culpepper officiating.



Lacie was a 2003 graduate of Glynn Academy. Lacie loved all animals, enjoyed cooking and making everyone around her laugh, but sadly, addiction is a disease that takes so many beautiful, vibrant souls way too soon.



She was preceded in death by her father, Robert D. Leebern Sr.; and is survived by her mother, Lesia Dorough; and family members, Carson Dorough, Dalee Merrill (Ramsey), Robert D. Leebern Jr. and Lynwood Leebern; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the Southeast Georgia Health System medical team and staff for their excellence in the care of Lacie and their kindness, gentleness and loving spirit shown to all of us during this time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FaithWorks, P.O. Box 2902, Brunswick, GA 31521.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 19, 2020



