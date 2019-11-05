|
|
Lambert Eichner Jr.
L. John Eichner Jr., a resident of St. Simons Island, Ga., since 1995, passed away Sept. 2, 2019. He was a native of Baltimore, Md., where he was born on June 10, 1921, to Lambert J. and Margaret Eichner.
He attendedJohns Hopkins University as an undergraduate. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and Omicron Delta Kappa Honorary fraternity. An active leader in his class, he graduated with a degree in economics in May 1942.
Upon graduation in 1942, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and as soon as he had his 21st birthday, lieutenant. Within four months, he was en route to the North African invasion in command of some 200 officers and men. He served in the Air Force at Casablanca as executive officer B-25 medium (57th Bomb Wing, 310th Bomber Group, 380th Bomber Squadron) bombardment squadron and in the Mediterranean Theatre throughout World War II. After the Tunisian campaign, he was based in Corsica and Italy. By the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, he had risen to the rank of Major. John remained in the USAF Reserve and retired 20 years later as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Later in 1945, after the end of World War II, he entered the airline industry and became one of the pioneers of the airfreight industry with Capital Airlines. For a period of eight years, he chaired various airline cargo committees and served on advisory committee for the U.S. Senate that resulted in the intercity airmail being transferred from the railways to the airlines for long distance. Following this experience in the air cargo side of the business, he became vice president of a small airline in Texas, which became Continental Airlines. That led to his taking charge of the longer-range planning department of American Airlines in 1961. In addition to planning for American's domestic jet fleet, he also helped Varig in Brazil in establishing the air bridge between Rio and Sao Paulo, and active in the planning of the super-sonic Concorde.
In 1966, he joined two friends in founding the first worldwide international aviation consulting firm, Simat, Hellisen & Eichner Inc. The firm was successful from the start because Howard Hughes was their primary client until his death a decade later. A second large client, Southwest Airlines, was a very successful startup and model for low fare airlines in the 1970s. John's expertise and court testimony in cases representing Southwest and other airlines had much to do with the continued success of that airline. He testified as an expert economic witness in government cases and administrative proceedings for these two clients and many others, not only in the U.S., but in several foreign countries as well.
SH&E had offices in New York, Boston and Washington in the United States. In Europe, its offices were in Gatwick, London, England and Amsterdam. Its clients were airlines, governments and aircraft or engine manufacturers all over the world during the past 40 years while he was its chief executive.
In 1958, he married JoAnn Mansfield of Atlanta, Ga., who was a manager for Southern Airlines. After initially living in Houston, he and his wife moved from Houston to Westport, Conn., in 1961, where they raised three children, Lambert John III "Jay," Patrick R. and Malinda Johnson. They were married almost 55 years prior to JoAnn's passing in 2013, and had three children and seven grandchildren. In 1995, John and JoAnn moved to St. Simons Island, Ga. Their older son, L. John III and their daughter-in-law Margaret, live in Geneva, Fla., with their three sons, L. John IV, Matthew and Joseph. Their younger son Patrick, his wife Darlene and their two children, Meghan and Patrick, dwell in Morristown, N.J., and their daughter,Malinda Johnson, her husband Krister, and their children Ingrid and William, live in Westport, Conn.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Alan Dyer officiating.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made to St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, GA, and/or Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 5, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 5, 2019