Lara Katherine Bennett, 34, of Ivey, Ga., and formerly of Chester, Ga., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Navicent Health, in Macon.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery, with the Rev. Dahl McDermitt officiating.



Miss Bennett was born Feb. 25, 1985, in Brunswick, Ga., to parents Deborah Daniels and Larry Bennett. She was a 2003 graduate of Glynn Academy, and formerly an LPN at Eastview Nursing Home, in Macon, and Bryant Rehab, in Cochran.



She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Kate Edge and Katie Lynne Edge; parents, Deborah Daniels Bennett and Larry Bennett; companion, Chris Lee Bramblett; brother, Stephen Christopher Bennett; grandparent, Helen Daniels (Lige Shepherd); aunts and uncles, Joe Daniels (Teresa), Jeffrey Daniels (Darla), Lynn Thomas (Earl) and Nancy Wiseman.



She was predeceased by grandparents, John Edward "Doc" Daniels, and Freddie and Leroy Bennett.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Refuge House for Ladies, 345 Pearl Bates Road, Eastman, GA 31023 www.refugehouseforladies.org, or Faithful Hearts Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 5014, Eastman, GA 31023.



The family will be at the home of Helen Daniels, 223 Delacy St., Eastman, and will receive friends following the service Saturday.



Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of arrangements, www.hardy-towns.com.



Family-placed obituary



