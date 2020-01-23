Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Elm Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Elm Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Campbell Obituary
Larry Campbell

Larry Campbell, of Darien, died Jan. 19, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Elm Grove Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Hudson Cemetery, in Meridian.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Campbell; children, Yalonda (Lorinzo) Campbell, Jessica Campbell and Marquis Davis; siblings, Curtis Carter, Lawrence Campbell, Leon Campbell Sr., Joann (Leon) Skipper), Shirley Walker, Gloria Bloodworth and Orien Jackson Jr.; and other relatives.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 23, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -