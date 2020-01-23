|
Larry Campbell
Larry Campbell, of Darien, died Jan. 19, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Elm Grove Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Hudson Cemetery, in Meridian.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Campbell; children, Yalonda (Lorinzo) Campbell, Jessica Campbell and Marquis Davis; siblings, Curtis Carter, Lawrence Campbell, Leon Campbell Sr., Joann (Leon) Skipper), Shirley Walker, Gloria Bloodworth and Orien Jackson Jr.; and other relatives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 23, 2020