Larry Giles



Larry Clinton Giles, 48, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



Mr. Giles was born June 20, 1972, in Moultrie, and was a member of Waynesville Church of God, where he served in security and men's ministries. He loved to play golf, and enjoyed coaching and mentoring his children in their interest in sports, and was very active in travel and recreation baseball and softball. Mr. Giles was an On Premise Business Development Manager for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United.



Survivors include his wife, Brandi Crosby Giles of Brunswick; three children, John Garrett Giles, Alyssa Paige Giles and Carson Paige Giles, all of Brunswick; parents, Larry and Diane Giles of Brunswick; sister, Lorin Giles of Screven; mother-in-law, Patricia Scarborough; and father-in-law, Carlos Crosby, both of Baxley.



A private family funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Asbury Church, with the Rev. Bobby Tatum, the Rev. Mark Griffis and the Rev. Bill Gardner officiating.



A public graveside will follow in the church cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 precautions, the service will be live-streamed on the Asbury Church Facebook page.



Active pallbearers will be Lance McLain, Shane McLain, Bill Maness, Lance Middleton, Buddy Wolff and Todd Bullard.



In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to Brandi Crosby Giles, 185 Omega Cemetery Road, Baxley, GA 31513.



Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 4, 2020



