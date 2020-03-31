|
|
Larry Hopkins
Larry Ervin Hopkins, 59, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday at his home in Brunswick.
Larry was born Oct. 6, 1959, in Belhaven, N.C., to Ruben Ray and Allie Mae Midgett Hopkins. He had lived in Brunswick since the age of 13, and attended Glynn Academy. Larry had been employed with the City of Brunswick for several years, was a master boat builder, enjoyed building model shrimp boats, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his friends and was a friend to everyone. He was a member of Waynesville Trinity Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include his sisters, Pat Rooks (Glenn), of Hortense, and Rebecca Hopkins Jenkins and Debbie Hopkins, both of Brunswick; a special friend whom he always loved, Diane Greene of Brunswick; eight nieces; three nephews; numerous family members in North Carolina and many special friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Capt. Ray and Hazel Griner Hopkins; his mother, Allie Mae Gammon; and a brother, Ruben Ray Hopkins Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.
Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, services to celebrate Larry's life will be held at a later date at Chapman Funeral Chapel. The date and time will be announced when available.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 31, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 31, 2020