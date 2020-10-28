Larry Hopkins

1/
Larry Ervin Hopkins
Larry Ervin Hopkins, 59, of Brunswick, died March 26, at his residence.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Hinton Johnson officiating.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Palmetto Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 28, 2020

