Larry Hopkins



Larry Ervin Hopkins, 59, of Brunswick, died March 26, at his residence.



A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Hinton Johnson officiating.



A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Palmetto Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, October 28, 2020



