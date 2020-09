Larry JamesLarry Gerald James, 72, of Corbin, Ky., died Wednesday at Tri State Health and Rehab, in Harrogate, Tenn.Larry was a 1967 graduate of Glynn AcademyA graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Brunswick Memorial Park, in Brunswick.Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel, in Harrogate, is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, September 5, 2020