Larry Hoy
1955 - 2020
Larry Hoy

Larry Hoy, 64, of Waynesville, passed away Sunday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Chapman Funeral Chapel on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Ft. McCoy Cemetery, in Ft. McCoy, FL.

Larry was born Nov. 21, 1955, in Columbus, Indiana to Paul Edwin Hoy and Gladys Irene Atherton Hoy. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoors man. Known as "Lawnmower Larry," he tinkered with lawnmowers and small gas engines and was a good story teller and comedian.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Trish (Patricia) Hoy, of Waynesville, step-children, Sabrina, Carl, Leroy, and P.J. (Patricia), little sister, Linda, older sister, Marlieta, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Darrel, a sister, Darleena, and a step-son, Aaron.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 2, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
Memories & Condolences
