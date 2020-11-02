Larry Hoy



Larry Hoy, 64, of Waynesville, passed away Sunday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



A visitation for family and friends will be held at Chapman Funeral Chapel on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Ft. McCoy Cemetery, in Ft. McCoy, FL.



Larry was born Nov. 21, 1955, in Columbus, Indiana to Paul Edwin Hoy and Gladys Irene Atherton Hoy. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoors man. Known as "Lawnmower Larry," he tinkered with lawnmowers and small gas engines and was a good story teller and comedian.



Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Trish (Patricia) Hoy, of Waynesville, step-children, Sabrina, Carl, Leroy, and P.J. (Patricia), little sister, Linda, older sister, Marlieta, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Darrel, a sister, Darleena, and a step-son, Aaron.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 2, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store