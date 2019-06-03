Larry McDonough



Lawrence A. McDonough, 97, passed away, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.



Larry was a native of Savannah until 1963 when he made his home on Jekyll Island and more recently St. Simons Island.



He received his high school education from Benedictine Military Academy in Savannah, and formal education in Architectural Engineering from the Georgia School of Technology. He continued his education at the School of Science and Natural Resources at the University of Georgia, and furthered his graduate studies at Duke University under Drs. Theodore Coil and Frances X. Shoemakur. Upon completion of his studies, Larry was employed with Union-Camp Corp. as Land Acquisition Manager. He incorporated his own land development company in 1973, Atlantic Land & Development Corp with his son, Joseph Nelson and Hubert Harold Sigman. He was a long-standing member of the Golden Isles Home Building Association.



During World War II, Larry entered the United States Army-Air Force serving with the 863rd Bomber Squadron and with the Mighty 8th Air Force flying bombing missions over Nazi held territories of Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe. For his distinguished combat service, he was awarded the American Theater EAME Ribbon with three Bronze Stars and the United States Air Medal with Four Oak-Leaf Clusters.



At 97 years old, Larry was one of the oldest living World War II Veterans from the State of Georgia.



Larry stayed active many years while playing tennis with the Jekyll Island Tennis Club.



He was married to the late Anne Elliott McDonough.



Surviving children are: Joseph Nelson McDonough (Lynn), Marie McDonough Sigman (Hal), Anne McDonough Adams (Joe), Larry Luv McDonough (Patsy), and Donna McDonough Fisher (Joey); seven grandchildren Therese Sigman (deceased), Lamar Russ, Brandon Sigman, Trish Sigman, Erica R. Davis, Elliott Fisher, and Max Fisher; six great-grandchildren Drew Courtenay, Mason Hannon, Palmer Russo, Caroline Davis, Gibson Russo, and Hamilton Davis.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Lamar Russo, Brandon Sigman, Elliott Fisher, Max Fisher, Drew Courtenay, Mason Hannon, Palmer Russo, Hamilton Davis, Joe Adams, Joseph M. Fisher, Hal Sigman, Dwight Davis, Edward Tuttle, Charles Tuttle, Richard Tuttle, Pat Tuttle, Paul Tuttle, Thomas McDonough, Timothy McDonough, Kevin McDonough, Bernard McDonough, Edward Sheppard and Egan Sheppard.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Gloria Johnson for her loving and caring assistance to Mr. McDonough for the last 5 years. May God bless you for all that you have done for our family.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. William Catholic Church, Monsignor John Kenneally?s 50th Anniversary Educational Scholarship Fund.



A funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday June 4, 2019, at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. Graveside burial will be at 3 p.m. in Savannah at the Catholic Cemetery in the Holy Cross Section. Services will be officiated by Monsignor John Kenneally.



Edo Miller Funeral Home in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com, will be in charge of funeral arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 3, 2019





