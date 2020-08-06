Larry Wilbur
The Rev. Larry Thomas Wilbur, 64, of Brunswick, Ga., peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Monday, August 3, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
The Rev. Larry Thomas Wilbur, affectionately known as Bro. Larry, was born June 26, 1956, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of J.W. Wilbur and Kitty Sewell Wilbur. He graduated from Kingsbury High School, in Memphis, and later from Memphis State University (University of Memphis). He then earned his Masters of Religious Education from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He became a doctor of theology at Jacksonville Baptist Theological Seminary. He was devoted to teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout Tennessee, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. Bro. Larry was the current director of the Southeast Baptist Missions Association. He was also the associate pastor at the First Baptist Church in Brunswick, Ga. Bro. Larry and his childhood sweetheart have been married 46 years. They have lived in Brunswick for the past eight years and were members of First Baptist Church. He was a man who boldly proclaimed the name of Jesus both from the pulpit and in his everyday life.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents of Bartlett, Tenn.; the love of his life, Theresa Gail Wilbur of Brunswick, Ga.; his three sons and their families, Jason and Casey Wilbur (Caroline, Nolan and Toby) of Callahan, Fla., Jeremy and Kacie Wilbur (Riley, Ellie and Molly) of Arlington, Tenn., and Jordan and BreAnne Wilbur (Spencer and Emersyn) of Chesterfield, S.C. He also leaves behind a brother and his wife, Michael and Cheryl Wilbur of Munford, Tenn.
Bro. Larry loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed golfing and fishing in his spare time. He was also an avid supporter of his grandchildren and their extracurricular activities. Bro. Larry was very talented musically and had a wonderful voice. If you spent anytime around Bro. Larry, it was very apparent how deeply he loved his wife and always put her needs above his own. He was a selfless man and touched thousands of lives as he served the body of Christ.
The family will receive friends during the hours of 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Bro. Larry will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Brunswick, with Dr. Chris Winford officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery.
All people in attendance are requested to please observe the state's social-distancing regulations.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in Bro. Larry's name be made to 1 Generation 2 Another Capital Campaign at First Baptist Church of Brunswick, or The American Cancer Society
.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 6, 2020