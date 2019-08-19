|
|
Laura Miller
Laura Coolidge Miller, 69, of Dayton, Tenn., passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 12, 2019.
Laura was born on July 10, 1950, in Savannah, Ga., to the late Mr. and Mrs. George F. Coolidge Jr. She graduated from Armstrong State College in 1972 with a teaching degree, which began her career as an educator. After settling in Brunswick in 1981, Laura began teaching at Jane Macon Middle School, where she taught until her retirement in 2005. She was honored to have been named Teacher of the Year for Jane Macon in 1993. She served often on district and state committees to develop teaching standards and help revise and improve standardized math tests. Her love for teaching and learning carried on beyond her retirement through her work at the Brunswick Library, and through the many crafting activities she undertook in her spare time. Laura moved to Tennessee in 2016 to be closer to family who could assist with some medical needs.
Laura loved spending time with her family, and never missed a ballgame, concert or opportunity to share a meal or just sit and chat. Among family and friends, she was known for her kindness, fun-loving nature, quick sense of humor and warm, genuine smile. Like her mother, she never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. She was a long-time member of St. James Lutheran Church, in Brunswick, where she sang in the choir and served faithfully on the Worship & Music Committee.
Laura was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her daughter, Katrina Little (Don) of Dayton, Tenn.; her son, Samuel Miller (Jennifer) of LaGrange, Ga.; her brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Vicki Coolidge of Brunswick; her grandchildren, Aaron, Nathan and Edie; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 at St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, GA 31520, with Pastor Kay Yates officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at a reception in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Laura Miller's honor be made to JMMS (Jane Macon Middle School) 201 McKenzie Drive, Brunswick, GA 31523, Attention: Pearl Britt. Donations will provide school supplies to students in need, and may be made in the form of school supplies or gift cards, dropped off or mailed to the above address. Be sure to include the donor's name for acknowledgements, please.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 19, 2019