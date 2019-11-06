|
Laura Lane
Laura Gail Lane, 69, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, with her family by her side.
Gail was born Nov. 22, 1949, in Ocilla, Ga., the daughter of the late James Lewis Lupo and the late Annie Ruth Lupo. She was also preceded in death her husband of 45 years, Jerry Arnold Lane; her first husband, Tommy Kennedy; and a brother, Wade Lupo.
Gail was a resident of Glynn County most of her life, and graduated from Glynn Academy. She was a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was also devoted in her faith and an active member at Bible Baptist Church. Gail gladly volunteered in the church nursery until her health did not allow her to. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Angela Mussara (Bobby) and Dana Mixon (Frank Ridenour); five grandsons, Jonathan Mussara (Chelsea), Joshua Mussara (Heather), Jacob Mussara (Shelby), Koty Mixon and Dakota Green; one granddaughter, Nora Ridenour; three great-grandchildren, David Mussara, Luke Mussara and Brayden Mussara; four sisters, Mattielene Thomas, Jackie Rogers, Karen Ragsdale (J.W.) and Frances Lupo; and a brother, Louie Lupo (Libby). Gail was waiting anxiously for her first great granddaughter, Mia Mussara. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held between 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Bible Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Landrum and Brother Louie Lupo officiating. The burial will follow the service in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Jonathan Mussara, Joshua Mussara, Jacob Mussara, Koty Mixon, Eddie O'Connor and Harris O'Connor.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd., Brunswick, GA 31525 or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
