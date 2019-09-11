Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Brunswick, GA
Laura Mead Herndon


1958 - 2019
Laura Mead Herndon Obituary
Laura Herndon

Laura Mead Herndon, 61, of St. Simons Island, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Laura was born Aug. 10, 1958, in Augusta, Ga. She was the daughter of Ann Mead and the late Rev. Alfred Mead.

Her kind and nurturing spirit touched many in her days as a nurse, and everyone in her family loved and enjoyed spending time with them all. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and the many friends she made everywhere she went.

She is survived by her husband, David; son, Mead, and his wife, Tiffany; daughter, Laura Ann; son, Keller, and his wife, Alicia; and her five grandchildren, Herndon, Lila, Jake, Lucy and Will.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 11, 2019
