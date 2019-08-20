|
|
Laura Kiff
Laura Nell Kiff, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Gracemore Nursing Home in Brunswick, Ga.
Laura was born on Jan. 26, 1945, in Brunswick, to William Paul and Fannie Mae Buchanan. She grew up in Darien with her family, including her older sister Janice Andrews. She attended and graduated from Darien High School in 1963. She later worked and retired from the Sea Island Co. after many years of service.
Laura met Johnny Lambert Kiff of Brunswick and were married for 26 years. Together they raised two children, Nancy Ann Blalock (George) and Jonathan Paul Kiff (Adrien). Laura was blessed with her two grandchildren, Steven McKenzie and Maclaine Kiff. She also treasured her role as an aunt to two nieces, whom she adored, Laura Townsend and Melonie Andrews.
Her life was truly a living example of someone who never met a stranger. She was known to make friends where ever she would go and be able to carry conversations with anyone on any topic. She loved animals and had many pets throughout the years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, especially crocheting beautiful afghans which she often would give as gifts on various occasions. Her hands were never still, when not crocheting, she was completing word puzzles or holding a phone.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallory St., on St. Simons Island. A graveside service will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery, in Darien.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Laura's name to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.
The Brunswick News, August 20, 2019
