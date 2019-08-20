Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Nativity Episcopal Church
615 Mallory St.
St. Simons Island, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Nativity Episcopal Church
615 Mallory St.
St. Simons Island, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Kiff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Nell Kiff


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Nell Kiff Obituary
Laura Kiff

Laura Nell Kiff, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Gracemore Nursing Home in Brunswick, Ga.

Laura was born on Jan. 26, 1945, in Brunswick, to William Paul and Fannie Mae Buchanan. She grew up in Darien with her family, including her older sister Janice Andrews. She attended and graduated from Darien High School in 1963. She later worked and retired from the Sea Island Co. after many years of service.

Laura met Johnny Lambert Kiff of Brunswick and were married for 26 years. Together they raised two children, Nancy Ann Blalock (George) and Jonathan Paul Kiff (Adrien). Laura was blessed with her two grandchildren, Steven McKenzie and Maclaine Kiff. She also treasured her role as an aunt to two nieces, whom she adored, Laura Townsend and Melonie Andrews.

Her life was truly a living example of someone who never met a stranger. She was known to make friends where ever she would go and be able to carry conversations with anyone on any topic. She loved animals and had many pets throughout the years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, especially crocheting beautiful afghans which she often would give as gifts on various occasions. Her hands were never still, when not crocheting, she was completing word puzzles or holding a phone.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallory St., on St. Simons Island. A graveside service will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery, in Darien.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Laura's name to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now