Laurence Kennedy Jr.
Captain Laurence "Larry" Sarsfield Kennedy Jr., 87, of St. Simons Island passed peacefully on Dec. 27, 2019, with his beloved wife, Ellen, by his side. Larry was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in New York City, the son of the late Laurence Sarsfield Kennedy and the late Helen Hallet Kennedy. Growing up in Bedford, N.Y., and Sea Island, Ga., he attended The Rippowam School in Bedford and Georgetown Prep. in Bethesda, Md., before attending college at the University of Notre Dame. Following his service in the Marine Corps as a criminal investigator during the Korean War, he attended Columbia University.
Larry was an avid and competitive sportsman in everything from tennis and golf to ice hockey and horseback riding. Growing up he served as batboy for the Boston Red Sox and played football for Notre Dame. Larry coached football at Loyola College in Montreal, and later he took pride in coaching his daughter Karen's softball team and teaching the Catholic Sisters (in full habit) from John F. Kennedy High School to cross-country ski.
Larry spent almost two decades with Marsh & McLennan insurance brokerage where he was vice president in their New York City headquarters with assignments in Montreal and Calgary, Canada. In the 1970s, he opened The Bedford Sportsman in Bedford Hills, N.Y., a sporting goods retailer specializing in fly fishing and cross-country skiing. Larry was active in local civic affairs in Bedford - serving as Chairman of the Library Board and Chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, a position that enabled him to be a voice for those less able to defend themselves - a principle he used in all aspects of his life.
St. Simons Island always held a special place in Larry's heart, and he moved there in 1984 to pursue his love for nature and all of God's creations embodied in the tranquil marshes and open waters of the Georgia coast. Having introduced saltwater fly fishing to the area, a novel idea at the time, he loved teaching it and instilling the catch and release ethic in his students. In 1995, he opened a fly fishing outfitter on St. Simons - The Bedford Sportsman South, later St. Simons Outfitters. A licensed master mariner, he cherished his time out on the water, which was his second home, whether he was on his boat, canoe or kayak.
Larry was a passionate naturalist with a love of not just being in nature, but advocating for it and wanting to preserve it for the next generations, which is how he spent much of his personal and professional time. At the request of then Governor Roy Barnes, Larry was appointed to the state advisory board that successfully preserved spits and islands and provided critical nesting habitats for migrating shorebirds. Larry was always a champion for those in need, from wildlife to our nation's heroes. In 2012, he founded Semper Fi Flies where he taught veterans with PTSD to tie fishing flies as a form of therapy.
Larry loved literature, attending the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and many bluegrass festivals and was a talented nature photographer. Larry officially retired in 2015, but maintained his passions of enjoying the natural beauty of St. Simons, and spending time with his family and beloved dogs.
Larry was a loving husband, father, friend, and mentor in the community. He was a life member of The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and a Knight of Malta. Larry always said, "The fly rod is a passport to nature. Being in nature is being at peace. It's my church."
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Katherine Gutelius; and nephew, Laurence Clarke.
Surviving are his wife, Ellen Britton Kennedy of St. Simons Island; and his children, Brenda Golden (Jonathan) Atlanta, Ga., Deborah Kennedy, Norwich, Vt., Katherine Kennedy, Charlestown, Mass., Laurence Kennedy III (Lynn), St. Simons Island, Michael Kennedy (Lindsey), St. Simons Island, Katy Kennedy, Madisonville, La., Tracey Kennedy, Los Angeles, Calif., and Karen Kennedy Carr (Christopher), London, England. He is survived by his sister, Helen Clarke of St. Simons Island; 10 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Jasper.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Village Creek Landing, 526 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory can be made to Altamaha Riverkeeper, P.O. Box 4122, Macon, GA 31520, The Farm at Oatland North, 70 Cannons Point Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
The Brunswick News, January 3, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 3, 2020