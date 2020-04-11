|
Lavera Hobby
Lavera G. Hobby, 84, of Brunswick, died on April 8, 2020, at the Sears Coastal Nursing and Rehab Center in Brunswick, Ga.
She was born and raised in Sylvester, Ga., and move to St. Simons Island, Ga., in the late 1950s, where she lived and raised her family. She then moved to Brunswick in the early 70s to spend the rest of her life.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Walter Vann Gunn and Amanda Powell Gunn; her husband, Tommy Lee Hobby; oldest son, Donnie Lee Hobby; and oldest daughter, Gloria Hobby Miller.
Her survivors are son, Kirby C. Hobby (Sally) of Fernandina, Beach, Fla.; daughter, Debra Hobby Harris (Mike) of St. Simons Island; son, Mark A. Hobby (Kimberly); daughter, Lisa Hobby Williford (Rocky); son, Terry L. Hobby of Brunswick and many nieces, and nephews, grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.
Lavera was known for the genuine love of her family and friends.
She will be buried next to her loving husband, Tommy L. Hobby, at the Wrights Chapel Cemetery in Worth County, Ga. Due to the current circumstances the funeral service will be postponed and held later. Family and friends will be notified.
The family requests that all contributions be made to the Hospice of the Golden Isles and Sears Coastal Nursing and Rehab Center of Brunswick, Ga.
Chapman Funeral Chapel and Crematory is overseeing the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 11, 2020
