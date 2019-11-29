|
Lavinia Strickland
Lavinia Marguerite Bryant Strickland, 82, passed away suddenly Nov. 25 after a brief illness.
Lavinia was the daughter of Charles and Marguerite Bryant and wife of Walter L. Strickland. She enjoyed antiquing in Europe and especially at the London auctions and flea markets. She had a deep love of animals and enjoyed attending dog shows. Her favorite place to vacation was the mountains and Gatlinburg, Tenn. She was most proud of her antique shop, passing her real estate exam and knowing things before her husband Walt. She loved to research our ancestry and learn about family history. She wrote a history of her parents and their lives including the Bryant's Kitchen and Bryant's Produce.
She was a member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Walter Strickland of Statesboro; her children and grandchildren as follows, daughter, Marguerite Lavinia "Megan" Moody, born on Easter, and Megan's husband, Marchal Moody, her granddaughter Skye and her grandson Raine; her daughter, Elizabeth Arue "Kristy" Garrigus, born on Christmas, Kristy's husband, Danny Garrigus, her granddaughters Dawn, Autumn and Winter; her son, Charles Bryant Strickland, born on Doctor's Day, Bryant's wife, Jennifer Shandro Strickland, her two grandsons James and Ian. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely and was loved in return.
The family will receive visitors from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, in Statesboro.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, with Dr. John Waters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in her name be made to the Humane Society of Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459, or the Friends of the Library.
