Lawanna Little
Lawanna Kinchen Little, 91, of Brunswick died on Friday at her home surrounded by her family. Born on March 17, 1929, to James and Eteaw White Kinchen in Waycross, she married Cecil Little in 1947.
Lawanna was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Bisson.
She is survived by her spouse Cecil S. Little; two children, Stephen Michael Little (Renee) of San Antonio, TX and Michelle Little of Brunswick; one grandchild, Stephen Michael Little Jr. (Meccia) of San Antonio, TX; and her great grandchildren, Wilson, Burke, and Kate of San Antonio, TX.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Alzheimer's Association
.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Brother Ron Stinson officiating. Entombment will take place at Brunswick Memorial Park.
The Brunswick News, November 2, 2020