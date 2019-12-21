|
|
Lawrence Weston, III
The funeral service for Lawrence A. Weston III, formerly of Darien, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at First African Baptist Church, 500 Market St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will begin a 6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother, Julia Bens-Wilson; children, Jeffery (Kashona) Weston, Chandra Weston, Kiffany (Brandon) Merriweather and Kameron Weston.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 21, 2019