Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Weston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence A. Weston III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence A. Weston III Obituary
Lawrence Weston, III

The funeral service for Lawrence A. Weston III, formerly of Darien, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at First African Baptist Church, 500 Market St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Butler Cemetery.

Visitation will begin a 6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his mother, Julia Bens-Wilson; children, Jeffery (Kashona) Weston, Chandra Weston, Kiffany (Brandon) Merriweather and Kameron Weston.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 21, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -