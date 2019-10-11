|
|
Larry D'Amico
Lawrence Arnold "Larry" D'Amico, 88, of St. Simons Island, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his residence.
Larry was born Nov. 12, 1930, in Detroit Mich., the son of the late Pasqualino D'Amico and Elise D'Amico. He was also preceded in death by his four sisters, Florence, Loretta, Virginia and Claudine; and a nephew, Thomas.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy and was a Korean War veteran. After serving, he attended the University of Detroit in engineering and completed his degree in interior design at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Mich. His career began in Grand Rapids and led him to Atlanta, where he established his own design firm and became recognized locally, nationally and internationally in the design field. His career brought him to St. Simons Island, where he continued his design profession. His most recognized work included the original renovation of the King and Prince Hotel in the early 1970s, the development of the Island Club, various projects on Sea Island and the establishment of D'Amico Gift and Interiors.
Larry was a faithful and generous Catholic, devoted to his wife, family and friends. Larry loved gardening, antiquing and traveling. He will be remembered not only for his creative talents, but also for his kindness, laughter, and joyful personality. Larry's family was most precious to him. He was lovingly known as "Papa" by his grandchildren and they will remember him for his silly jokes, one-liners, and story-telling.
Left to cherish Larry's memories are his loving wife, Sybil Klapperich D'Amico; son, Matthew D'Amico and his wife Annette; daughter, Laura D'Amico Norris and her husband Michael; son, Daniel D'Amico and his wife Kelly; daughter, Gina D'Amico Lever and her husband John; son Steve D'Amico and his wife Stephanie; and 13 grandchildren, Nathan, Adam, Eric and David D'Amico; Kelly, Molly and Sam Norris; Conner (Ashley) and Sarah D'Amico; Mary Claire Lever; and Charlie, James and Annie D'Amico. Larry is also survived by a niece, Joanne Monroe and her husband, Fred; a nephew, Donald DiLorretto and his wife Rebecca; a nephew, Michael Beveridge; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable contributions be made to , International Seafarers' Center, in Brunswick, or The Nunnally House on the campus of Southeast Georgia Health System.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island, with Monsignor John Kenneally officiating.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019