Lawrence Denney Bledsoe, 79, of Douglasville, Ga., went to be with the Lord Friday, April 12, 2019.



He was born June 9, 1939, in Atlanta, Ga. Denney was in the fire service industry for 40 years. He began as a firefighter, and started teaching classes on arson and fire investigation at Georgia Safety Training Center. Prior to the 1996 Olympics, he was a fire marshal at Georgia Tech, where he later retired and began working for the City of Douglasville as an inspector. Denney was an ordained ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church and was a member of Rockmart Presbyterian Church. He was also part of the Masonic Lodge for Douglasville and the Shriner's of Atlanta.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Martha Gay and James Troy Bledsoe.



He is survived by his loving wife of 37 and a half years, Sherry Bledsoe; his daughters, Deborah Nerbonne (Joe), Tracy Wise (Jeff), Rebekah Bledsoe (Dorothy) and Sherry Vaughn (Garland); two brothers, Troy A. Bledsoe (Betty) and Lee Bledsoe (Debbie); 11 grandsons; two great-grandsons; and numerous other loved ones.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Rockmart Presbyterian Church with MaryEllen Hittell officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (ACS), P. O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Rockmart Presbyterian Church.



