Lawrence Brumit IV



Lawrence "Buddy" Edward Brumit IV, age 26, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.



Buddy was born April 18, 1992 in Dumas, TX. He was a former resident of Brunswick, GA where he was a graduate of Glynn Academy. Buddy was currently manager and lead singer for the band "Gold & Motion". Not only was Buddy a passionate musician, he was a supportive brother, loving father, caring son, and most of all a free-spirit who wanted to share positivity through his humor, personality, and songs.



Buddy brought a lot of joy to many people. He was an inspiration to young artists and encouraged people to reach for their dreams.



His heart and soul are poured into his songs and they are lasting memories to carry with us and to be shared with the world.



Buddy is preceded in death by his grandfather Lawrence Edward Brumit Jr; his grandparents William Wright and Jean Bright Parker; his aunt Katharine Parker Green; and his uncle David Morel Brumit.



He is survived by his daughter Adilyn Lynette Morgan of Brunswick, GA; his son Beckham Alexander Brumit of Ft Walton Beach, FL; his parents Leila P. and Lawrence Edward Brumit III of Brunswick, GA; his sister Mary Louise Brumit and her husband Alexander Tabish of Winston Salem, NC; his grandmother Felicite' Smith Brumit of Brunswick, GA. He is also survived by his niece Julianne Louise Tabish; several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father Tim McKeown officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery. Pallbearers are Trent Hays, Colby O'Connor, Ben Forrest, Joey Nesbitt, Dylan Brandon and Jacob Miles.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Buddy's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, April 10, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary