Leah Millman
Leah Millman

"It's not my place to tell people how to live to a ripe old age. I just have great genes. But while you are alive, do what makes you happy every day." Leah Millman was 99 when The Brunswick News quoted her take on aging. She passed away 4 years and 11 months later, on Sept. 12, at age 103.

Ms. Millman was born in St. Louis, Mo., where her mother, an ILGWU labor organizer and her father, a dental technician, encouraged her to take ballet lessons. After high school, Ms. Millman taught ballet, modern dance and choreographed for the Israeli folk dance group "Harikuda." At age 55 she taught St. Louis County pre-schoolers movement, manners, sharing and other life lessons for more than three decades. She was a proponent of "all I learned in life, I learned in pre-school."

She continued mentoring grade school children after moving to St. Simons Island. She was a resident of Magnolia Manor and attended stretch classes three times a week at The Club until she turned 100.

Who better to summarize her life than Ms. Millman in a poem she wrote at age 91 titled "CLAIM TO FAME." (truncated here for spatial demands).

"I've taught garment worker's children to dance. And at their annual musicals, taught organization ladies to prance. Directed many a drama production, making sure ticket sales covered cost. By arranging for every budget reduction so the red line was not crossed. For Spring recitals, choreographed 'nymphs' dancing in May. Designed costumes and scenery, even written a play. Danced American, European also Israeli. Readied preschoolers for kindergarten thirty years daily. Created creations too numerous to mention. But for all of the above, I receive no attention. However, (people doggedly insist) my claim to fame, when you say my name is not for what I've done. It's because I've lived to be age ninety one."

Ms. Millman is survived by her son, David Millman; two grandchildren, Shaina and Gabriel Millman; her sister, playwright and author Miriam Perrone; and her nephews, Paul, Marc, Daniel and Matthew Perrone.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 17, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
