Lee Catts
Lee Avery Catts passed from this world on March 9, 2020. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, wife, daughter and big sister.
Lee was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Augusta, Ga., to William Avery and Margie Hogan. She grew up in Atlanta and attended The Westminster Schools before going to St. Mary's College in Raleigh, and graduating from the University of Georgia in Athens. Lee was a member of Chi Omega sorority at UGA, and later an active member of the Junior League of Atlanta.
Lee was a talented artist whose oil and watercolor paintings grace the walls of some of the most esteemed homes and businesses in Atlanta, Coastal Georgia and elsewhere. Her pieces also have appeared in several publications and historic memorabilia. Using her preferred media of oil or pastel watercolor, she had a unique ability to capture the beauty and colors of her subjects, which were often the historic rooftops of coastal towns like Old Town Brunswick, as well as landscapes all over the world. Her meticulous works can be found in private homes and in other places, including Christ Church Frederica, where she was a long-time parishioner and an active member of its bell choir.
Lee is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Austin Catts; her daughter, Avery Brooks (Todd) and granddaughters Kathleen (Buddy), Lucy and Rebekah; her son, Everett (Maggie); and her son James (Caitlin) and grandsons, Jamie, Alfred and Bennett. Lee also is survived by her mother; sisters, Millie Lochridge (John) and Nancy Pendergraph (Jim); brothers, Bruce (Debbie), Herbert (Barbie) and Bill (Mary); as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and countless other family members, friends and admirers. She is preceded in death by her father.
Lee was known as a great beauty and filled the world with her elegance. She was also known for her ability to transform every canvas, every room, every home, every space that she ever touched.
A memorial service is scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Christ Church Frederica, with a reception to follow in the parish house.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the ALS Association Georgia Chapter.
"Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good." Romans 12:21
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 14, 2020