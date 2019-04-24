Home

Lee Dewey Starnes Jr.

Lee Dewey Starnes Jr. Obituary
Lee Starnes Jr.

Lee Dewey Starnes Jr. 75, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Lee was born March 30, 1944, in Greeneville, Tenn., to parents Arlie and Ethel Starnes. He was a 1963 graduate of Greeneville High School.

Prior to graduation, he found that he was a natural salesman when he began selling newspapers. This led him to a lifelong career as a salesman with various businesses, including a 25-year career with Frito-Lay, where he retired as a district manager in 2010.

After retirement, he found joy in working as a courier for Parker's Convenience Stores. He was also a devoted member of the First Wesleyan Church in Brunswick.

Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Taylor Starnes; son, Terry Starnes (Stephanie); daughter, Jessica Hardison; and brother, Jackson Starnes (Gerty). His grandchildren are Halley and Michael Hardison and Heather, Nicholas and Mia Starnes. His great-grandchildren are Brayden and Wyatt McEwan and Cooper Hardison.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Trixie Starnes.

The funeral ervice will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Phil Harrington and Mr. Donald Pittman officiating. Entombment will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in loving memory of Lee to Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www. Edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 24, 2019
