1/
Lee Dixon "Jerry" Davis III
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee "Jerry" Davis III

Lee Dixon Davis III, 76, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.

He was affectionately known as Jerry Davis by all who knew and loved him. Jerry was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Sandersville, Ga., a son of the late Lee Dixon Davis II and the late Mary Bell Rogers. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Davis. Jerry lived most of his life in Brunswick and was a Baptist. He was a 1962 graduate from Glynn Academy, where he played football and was also in the band. He then had a successful career with Georgia Pacific as a millwright. He retired after 42 years of faithful employment.

Left to cherish the many memories of Jerry Davis are his loving wife of 57 years, Sandy Davis; his two sons, Jerry Davis and Mike Davis; a brother, Frank Davis; and a sister, Mary Marshburn. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, as well as a multitude of friends.

Jerry loved to spend time with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. He played adult softball until his late sixties. He also enjoyed playing golf and coached Pee Wee, Midget and Pony league football with the Glynn County Recreation League. His teams won over 100 games under his guidance. Jerry will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

A service to honor Jerry's life will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. All guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

We appreciate you joining the family in celebrating a life well-lived.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
12:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved