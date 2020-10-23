Lee "Jerry" Davis III
Lee Dixon Davis III, 76, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.
He was affectionately known as Jerry Davis by all who knew and loved him. Jerry was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Sandersville, Ga., a son of the late Lee Dixon Davis II and the late Mary Bell Rogers. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Davis. Jerry lived most of his life in Brunswick and was a Baptist. He was a 1962 graduate from Glynn Academy, where he played football and was also in the band. He then had a successful career with Georgia Pacific as a millwright. He retired after 42 years of faithful employment.
Left to cherish the many memories of Jerry Davis are his loving wife of 57 years, Sandy Davis; his two sons, Jerry Davis and Mike Davis; a brother, Frank Davis; and a sister, Mary Marshburn. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, as well as a multitude of friends.
Jerry loved to spend time with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. He played adult softball until his late sixties. He also enjoyed playing golf and coached Pee Wee, Midget and Pony league football with the Glynn County Recreation League. His teams won over 100 games under his guidance. Jerry will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
A service to honor Jerry's life will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. All guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
We appreciate you joining the family in celebrating a life well-lived.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 23, 2020