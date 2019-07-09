Leman Hutchinson, Sr.



Leman L. "Buddy" Hutchinson Sr., 80, of Brunswick, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



He was born Dec. 9, 1938, to Archie and Hilda Hutchinson.



Buddy married Joann Mock Bennett of Brunswick on May 15, 1987, and had 32 years of love and happiness.



After graduating from Glynn Academy, Buddy enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After an honorable discharge in March 1956, he returned to Brunswick and, shortly after began his 35-year career with Brunswick Pulp and Paper. He retired in 1996, as supervisor of power and recovery. After retiring, he continued to stay busy working at Plant Hatch and Plant Vogel nuclear plants.



Buddy was a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick and the Wisdom Seekers Sunday School class. He also served on the Glynn County Planning Commission and the Altamaha Park Advisory Board. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie Sr. and Hilda Hutchinson; brother, Archie Hutchinson Jr.; twin sisters, Irene and Ilene Hutchinson; and nephew, Jackson Brian Hutchinson.



Buddy was survived by his wife, Joann Mock Hutchinson; and is survived by son, Leman L. Hutchinson Jr. (Lynne); daughters, Lancie Howell (Fred) and Lyndie Davis; stepson, Scott Bennett; grandchildren, Amanda Sweat, Alicia Howard, Ashley Faust, Anna Newsome, Chancie Howell, Brooke Thornton and Kyle Davis; great-grandchildren, Devon Sweat, Riley Howard, River Howard, Paityn McCormick, Parker Bullard, Cassidy Harris, Adaleigh Thornton, Bristol Thornton and Rhett Davis; sisters, Peggy Godwin (Wayne), Quida Fry (Joe); and brothers, David Jack Hutchinson (Gail) and Ronald "Ronnie" Hutchinson (Genie); and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard and you could always catch him watching NASCAR racing on the weekends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He became known as Papa Honey 12 years ago by his oldest great-granddaughter, Paityn, and that name continued with all the great-grandchildren who followed.



A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at Twitty Chapel at First Baptist Church of Brunswick with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held for the family the next day.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles in memory of both Buddy and Joann.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 9, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on July 9, 2019