Lena Brennon Jackson
Lena Jackson

Lena Brennon Jackson, of the Briar Patch community, died July 9, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Belleville Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children, Yvonne (Ira Gene) Grovner, Eugene Brennon, Michael (Marlo) Jackson, Fred (Lena) Jackson and Charles (Vondella) Jackson III; siblings, Junita (Samuel) Bryan, Frank (Marilyn) Brennon Sr., Clyde (Pamela) Brennon Sr. and Walter Brennon Sr.; and other relatives.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both the viewing and the service.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 16, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
