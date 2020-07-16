Lena Jackson
Lena Brennon Jackson, of the Briar Patch community, died July 9, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Belleville Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Yvonne (Ira Gene) Grovner, Eugene Brennon, Michael (Marlo) Jackson, Fred (Lena) Jackson and Charles (Vondella) Jackson III; siblings, Junita (Samuel) Bryan, Frank (Marilyn) Brennon Sr., Clyde (Pamela) Brennon Sr. and Walter Brennon Sr.; and other relatives.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both the viewing and the service.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 16, 2020
