Lenora Brisbon
Lenora Terrell Brisbon, of Darien, Ga., died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
She was particularly known for her extraordinary work as a dressmaker and seamstress. A wonderful woman, wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sorely missed by all.
A viewing will be held from 1:30-6 p.m. Jan. 12, 2020, at Darien Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Darien Funeral Home, followed by interment in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville, Ga.
Survivors include three children, John McKinley Smith, Darren M.Brisbon and Denise A. Brisbon; two siblings, Cleophus Terrell and Clysree Brown; one brother-in-law, Ernest Brisbon; and a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 11, 2020
