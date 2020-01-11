Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
Lenora Terrell Brisbon

Lenora Terrell Brisbon Obituary
Lenora Brisbon

Lenora Terrell Brisbon, of Darien, Ga., died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

She was particularly known for her extraordinary work as a dressmaker and seamstress. A wonderful woman, wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sorely missed by all.

A viewing will be held from 1:30-6 p.m. Jan. 12, 2020, at Darien Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Darien Funeral Home, followed by interment in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville, Ga.

Survivors include three children, John McKinley Smith, Darren M.Brisbon and Denise A. Brisbon; two siblings, Cleophus Terrell and Clysree Brown; one brother-in-law, Ernest Brisbon; and a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 11, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 11, 2020
