Leslie Mitchell Stankiewicz
1943 - 2020
Leslie Stankiewicz

Leslie Mitchell Stankiewicz, of Marietta, Ga., and St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away May 3, 2020.

He was preceded by his parents, Mitch and Frances Stankiewicz; and his sister, Barbara Sene of Deer Lodge, Mont.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Reba; and his three children, Scot (Leah) Stankiewicz, Todd Stankiewicz and Cynthia (Michael) Price, with their families that include his seven grandchildren, Kaylee Stankiewicz, Lauren Stankiewicz, Eireann (Chris) Moore, Riley Stankiewicz, Olivia Stankiewicz and Hudson and McKinley Price; and one great-grandchild, Maverick Moore.

Les was born Jan. 4, 1943, graduated with the Glynn Academy Class of 1960, served in the Georgia National Guard, and worked up from bag boy to regional buyer for Winn Dixie, over a span of 34 years. He was a UGA grad, avid fan of all sports, especially his Bulldawgs, lifelong fisherman, held a fascination with nature, enjoyed telling jokes and stories, and maintained a connection with the island since childhood, and would spend as much time as he could at the pier.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family who wish to honor Les, please consider donations to UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, as well as express appreciation to our emergency workers or a donation to your favorite charity.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held May 15 at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island, Ga.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mayeswarddobbins.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 13, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Dear family, our deepest sympathy. You are in our thoughts and prayers. I grew up on St. Simons with Leslie. We went to St. Williams together. My mother and his mother were friends. A special family. Love Wiley and Mary Scharhag Younce and family
Mary Younce
Friend
