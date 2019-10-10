Home

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Leslie Ray Manzer Obituary
Leslie Manzer

Leslie Ray Manzer "Les," 82, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully at Magnolia Manor, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga. Interment will precede the memorial at 9 a.m. in Oglethorpe Cemetery, on St. Simons Island.

Born Dec. 12, 1936, in Kansas City, Kan., to the late Mabel Manzer and Clarence Manzer, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. The Manzers moved to Decatur, Ga., where Les and his brother Joel spent their childhood gaining many lifelong friendships. Les graduated from Decatur High School, and later graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial management. Les was married to Mary Blake Manzer until her death in 1987. Les later married his teenage sweetheart, Judith Hall who was an artist on St. Simons Island. They both enjoyed their retirement years traveling and spending time with their friends and grandchildren until Judith's death in 2014.

Les spent a long career with Chevrolet, eventually buying a Chevrolet and Oldsmobile dealership in Forsyth, Ga. He later sold the dealership and changed careers, working with Anderson Chemical Co. until 1997.

Les enjoyed a full life with friends and family. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, trout fishing in the North Georgia mountains, and later the good Island Life on St Simons Island.

Survivors include his brother, Joel; three children, Mike (wife, Debbie), David and Barbara Farrell (husband, Ben). He was adored by his three grandchildren, Blake, Connor and Lesley; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., after the memorial service, at 2024 Bruce Drive, St. Simons Island, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ga. Tech Golden Isles Scholarship Fund, in memory of Les Manzer. https://www.gtalumni.org/s/1481/alumni/17/interior-wide.aspx?sid=1481&gid=21&pgid=954&cid=3118

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 10, 2019
