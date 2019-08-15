|
Lester Buchan
Lester "Buck" M. Buchan, 81, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his residence, with his family by his side.
Buck was born Dec. 16, 1937 in Brunswick, Ga., the son of the late Charles and Mary Carter also the son of the late Malcolm and Irene Buchan. He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Buchan.
Buck was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, and graduated with the Glynn Academy Class of 1957. He was always a hard worker, and at the young age of seven he had a newspaper route. Later during his childhood, he worked at Twin Oaks Barbecue. He was the devoted husband of Janice Guest Buchan. Buck was employed with Hercules and retired after 37 years of dedicated service. Buck will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Buck will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 58 years, Janice Guest Buchan; his five daughters, Janet Purdy (Bob) of Nova Scotia, Canada, Tammy McDonald (Cliff) of Nashville, Tenn., June A. Buchan of Brunswick, Ga., Susan Ponsell (Leon) of Brunswick, Ga., and Maria Brooker (Todd) of Brunswick, Ga.; one sister, Carolyn Hughes (Jim); and a brother, William "Bill" Buchan (Pam). Buck is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; he treasured the time they spent together. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Buck loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was an outgoing person with a friendly personality that never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time on his house boat and loved the Altamaha River. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. His family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Buck's Memory to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, www.parkinson.org
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 15, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 15, 2019