Lettie Ann Cook



Lettie Ann Cook, 76, of Hortense, Ga., departed this life Friday, May 17, 2019, Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Crandall and Jason Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, with Shan Duncan, Jamie Vaughn, Christian Fleshman, Edward Crews Jr., Edward Crews III and Jason Ellis serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Holloway, Larry Head and Steve Spurlock.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



Born July 14, 1942, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Wallace D. (Sr.) and Edith H. Ellis, she was a graduate of the Glynn Academy Class of 1960. Mrs. Ellis was a retired bookkeeper for A1 Pest Control. She had been a resident of Hortense for the past 20 years, and was a former resident of Brunswick. She was a member of The Red Hats Society and enjoyed shopping, crocheting, and had a good taste for design. She was family oriented and affectionately known as "Granny Cook." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Cook; and a son, Michael Cook.



Survivors include a son, Mark Cook and wife Heather of Hortense; a daughter-in-law, Hilda Cook Gay and husband Tiffany of Lyons; three grandchildren, Lucy Duncan, April Crews and husband Edward Crews Jr., and Georgia Ann Crews; six great-grandchildren, Edward Crews III, Amy Crews, Josey Lee McNicol, Savannah McNicol, James Michael Duncan and Shane William Duncan; a great-great-grandchild, Brettley Crews; and a brother, Wallace D. Ellis Jr. and wife Ann of Hortense.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 21, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 21, 2019