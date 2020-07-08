Levi Baisden
The Rev. Levi Delano Baisden, formerly of Brunswick, died June 28 at George Washington University Hospital, in Washington, D.C.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed at https:/www.facebook.com/FortLincolnFuneral/.
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MS 20722, (301) 864-5090 www.dignitymemorial.com
, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, July 8, 2020