Levi Baisden

Levi BaisdenThe Rev. Levi Delano Baisden, formerly of Brunswick, died June 28 at George Washington University Hospital, in Washington, D.C.A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery.The service will be live streamed at https:/www.facebook.com/FortLincolnFuneral/.Fort Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MS 20722, (301) 864-5090 www.dignitymemorial.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, July 8, 2020