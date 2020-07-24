Levi Baisden

Levi BaisdenThe Rev. Levi Delano Baisden, a native of Brunswick, GA, passed away on June 28, 2020, at George Washington University Hospital, in Washington, DC. He was laid to rest at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. The Rev. Kendrick Curry, of Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, officiated.Levi was the fifth of five children of the late Ralph Emerson Baisden Sr. and the late Alethia Buckley Baisden. He was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, of Brunswick.Levi was educated in Glynn County. He attended Risley Elementary, where both his parents eventually taught; and was a proud 1962 graduate of the renowned Risley High School.In 1962, Levi started his secondary education at Howard University, Washington, DC. In 1965, during the Vietnam era, Levi joined the United States Navy. His stint in the Navy afforded the opportunity to mature and travel while honoring his commitment to protect and serve his country.Levi received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of the District of Columbia (1972). He received a Master of Business Administration from Howard University (1978).For 38 years, Levi worked as a federal civil servant. He retired, in 2005, as Division Director in Procurement and Contract Management.In 1991, Levi married Marcia Billings. He vowed, "She was love at last sight." Four years later, they tied the knot ... a knot that remained strong until his passing.In 1993, Levi was ordained a Deacon at Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, in Washington, DC. In 2003, he received his Master of Divinity from Howard University. During the same year, he became an associate pastor of the church. He said, "God was ever present!"Levi put his spiritual gifts and talents to good use by working with several ministries and holding positions to include but, not limited to the:* Board of Directors of the Biblical Institute for Social Change, Howard University School of Divinity* Board of Directors of the St. Philips Child Development Center (CDC)* Center for Congregation Health, Evangelism and Discipleship (CHED)* Brotherhood Men's Ministry* Finance/Personnel/ Counting Ministries* Church TreasurerLevi felt the experience and wisdom gained through ministry helped him to develop skills that enhanced his ability to relate/interact with family, friends, fellow government staff and in the community.Levi was a giver. Whether family, friends or a stranger, he gave to meet needs and support dreams. His philanthropic spirit was evident to some students and staff at College of Coastal Georgia (Brunswick). He gave liberally to the Minority Outreach Program (Boys of Summer) and served on the college's foundation. As a snowbird, he used his time wisely in support of noteworthy programs of churches and local civic organizations.Levi will be truly missed by his loving wife of 28 years, Marcia Baisden, of Washington, DC; stepchildren, Carla Thorpe, Paula (Jimmy) Reed and Charles (Roberta) Billings; siblings, Harriet Baisden Brown, Helen Baisden (Wallace) Francis, Ralph Emerson Baisden, Jr. and Lee Holmes (Juanita) Baisden; a host of step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nieces, grand-nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, one great-grand-niece and one great-grand-nephew, cousins, other family members and friends.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, July 23, 2020