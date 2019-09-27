|
|
Lillie Brown
First Lady Lillie Brown entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Lillie was born May 2, 1938, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Willie Beckham Sr. and Annie Mae Sams Beckham. The oldest of six children, she graduated from Risley High School in 1957. Lillie later married the late Abram F. Brown Sr. on Sept. 28, 1978. Lillie had two children, Robert Moses Beckham and Roslyn Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Willie H. Beckham and Robert Ralph Beckham; one son; and a husband.
Lillie enjoyed reading her Bible, and walked close with God on a daily basis. After the untimely passing of her husband earlier this year, Lillie stepped up to the plate alongside her granddaughter as president of Hall, Jones, and Brown Funeral Home.
She also retired in 1999 after 28 years from Southeast Georgia Health System. You could catch Lillie on any day watching the WORD network and listening to her gospel music and playing the tambourine. She was a member of Holy Band of Inspiration Deliverance Temple and the First Lady of First Anderson Grove Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Roslyn Davis; a caring and devoted granddaughter, Jerria McWilliams; a loving grandson, Jaquan Johnson; her siblings, Helen (Larry) Rivers, John Beckham Sr., and Mildred Beckham; two sisters-in-law, Isabel Beckham and Betty Beckham; a host of stepchildren; grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law; special nieces, Shawnda Lawrence and Regina Beckham; nephews; nieces; cousins; friends and godchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Holy Band of Inspiration Deliverance Temple. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 27, 2019