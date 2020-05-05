Lillie Middlebrooks



Lillie Middlebrooks, of Brunswick died Saturday at her residence. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11am at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3 to 6pm in the chapel of L. W. Jackson and family Mortuary. L. W. Jackson and family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 5, 2020



