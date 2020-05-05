Lillie Middlebrooks
Lillie Middlebrooks, of Brunswick died Saturday at her residence. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11am at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3 to 6pm in the chapel of L. W. Jackson and family Mortuary. L. W. Jackson and family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 5, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 5, 2020.
