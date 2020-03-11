Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444

Linda Bell Ginel

Linda Bell Ginel Obituary
Linda Ginel

Linda Bell Ginel, 68, of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Hoboken Community Center, on U.S. Highway 82.

Linda was born Dec. 7, 1951, in Lakeland, Fla., to Leon Paul Bell and Julia Mae Watson Bell. She had lived in Waynesville since 2001, and had been employed at Krystal at exit 29.

Survivors include her mother, Julia Mae Bell; her husband, Robert Ginel; children, Lori Ginel and Angie Huggins; brothers, Paul Bell and Butchie Bell; a sister, Mary Crews; grandchildren, Andrew, Catalina, B.J. and Jessie; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Bell.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 11, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 11, 2020
