Linda DeLoach

Shellman Bluff - Linda Elaine DeLoach, 70, died Friday at her home. Born in Brunswick, she had lived a few years in Glennville, but in McIntosh County most of her life. Along with her husband she had owned and operated the 301 Drive-In Restaurant in Glennville, Harbor Handi Mart in Eulonia, and was a housewife. She enjoyed an active, outgoing lifestyle, especially spending time with her circle of girlfriends before her health began to fail. She was a member of Morgans Chapel United Methodist Church and preceded in death by her father, Leo Owens.

Survivors are her husband, Edwin DeLoach of Shellman Bluff; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Carol DeLoach of Belle's Bluff; mother, Cora Belle Owens of Crescent; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marshall and Kathy Lumley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ronnie and Loretta Owens and Darrell and Angie Owens of Crescent; grandchildren, Corbett (Ashley) DeLoach and Robin DeLoach; one great-grandson, Levi Colton DeLoach; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services were held Sunday at Morgans Chapel UMC with Rev. Danny Stilwell and Rev. Larry Stricklin officiating.

Remembrances are suggested to Morgans Chapel UMC, 3308 Shellman Bluff Road, NE, Townsend, GA 31331.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 23, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
57 Oak St NW
Ludowici, GA 31316
(912) 545-2061
