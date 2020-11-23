Linda DeLoach
Shellman Bluff - Linda Elaine DeLoach, 70, died Friday at her home. Born in Brunswick, she had lived a few years in Glennville, but in McIntosh County most of her life. Along with her husband she had owned and operated the 301 Drive-In Restaurant in Glennville, Harbor Handi Mart in Eulonia, and was a housewife. She enjoyed an active, outgoing lifestyle, especially spending time with her circle of girlfriends before her health began to fail. She was a member of Morgans Chapel United Methodist Church and preceded in death by her father, Leo Owens.
Survivors are her husband, Edwin DeLoach of Shellman Bluff; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Carol DeLoach of Belle's Bluff; mother, Cora Belle Owens of Crescent; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marshall and Kathy Lumley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ronnie and Loretta Owens and Darrell and Angie Owens of Crescent; grandchildren, Corbett (Ashley) DeLoach and Robin DeLoach; one great-grandson, Levi Colton DeLoach; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services were held Sunday at Morgans Chapel UMC with Rev. Danny Stilwell and Rev. Larry Stricklin officiating.
Remembrances are suggested to Morgans Chapel UMC, 3308 Shellman Bluff Road, NE, Townsend, GA 31331.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 23, 2020