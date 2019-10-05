|
|
Linda Howe
Linda Dowdy Howe, 65, a resident of Hortense, Ga., departed this life Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence.
Linda was born Dec. 9, 1953, in Wilmington, N.C., to Betty Clarke and the late Earnest Dowdy. She graduated from Glynn Academy, and had been a resident of Brantley County for the past 20 years. Linda enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and family. In addition to family time, Linda's favorite hobbies were growing flowers, photography and animals. She leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Dowdy.
Survivors include Linda's husband of 46 years, Johnnie Howe of Hortense, Ga.; son, John Howe; daughter, Melissa Douglas (Greg), all of Brunswick, Ga.; two grandchildren, Myah and Jordan MacBride, both of Brunswick, Ga.; brother, David Dowdy (wife, Susan) of Brunswick, Ga.; three sisters, Deborah Harris and (husband, Alvie) of Griffin, Ga., Earny Miller (husband, Mike) of Cohutta, Ga., and Sharon Cruse and (husband, Randy) of Griffin, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
A funeral service is to be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where the Rev. Bob Bartlett is to officiate. Interment will follow in Whitaker Hill Cemetery, in Hortense, Ga.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 5, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 5, 2019