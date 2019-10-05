Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Howe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Dowdy Howe


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Dowdy Howe Obituary
Linda Howe

Linda Dowdy Howe, 65, a resident of Hortense, Ga., departed this life Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence.

Linda was born Dec. 9, 1953, in Wilmington, N.C., to Betty Clarke and the late Earnest Dowdy. She graduated from Glynn Academy, and had been a resident of Brantley County for the past 20 years. Linda enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and family. In addition to family time, Linda's favorite hobbies were growing flowers, photography and animals. She leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

Linda is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Dowdy.

Survivors include Linda's husband of 46 years, Johnnie Howe of Hortense, Ga.; son, John Howe; daughter, Melissa Douglas (Greg), all of Brunswick, Ga.; two grandchildren, Myah and Jordan MacBride, both of Brunswick, Ga.; brother, David Dowdy (wife, Susan) of Brunswick, Ga.; three sisters, Deborah Harris and (husband, Alvie) of Griffin, Ga., Earny Miller (husband, Mike) of Cohutta, Ga., and Sharon Cruse and (husband, Randy) of Griffin, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.

A funeral service is to be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where the Rev. Bob Bartlett is to officiate. Interment will follow in Whitaker Hill Cemetery, in Hortense, Ga.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 5, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now