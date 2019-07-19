Linda Young



On Sept. 25, 1939, Thomas and Elsie Faulk were blessed with a beautiful gift from God; her name is Linda Faulk Young. Sadly, on July 13, 2019, her loved ones had to return this beautiful package back to her trusted Lord and Savior.



She was preceded in this journey by her one true love, her husband James "Jim" Young; both of her parents; her brothers, Harold and Maurice; and two sisters, Ethel Mazzao and Evelyn Lightsey.



She leaves behind her four children to carry on her loving legacy, sons, David DeWayne Young (Hannah) and Victor John Marcus Young (Amy); her two daughters, Jamie Young Lovette (Philip) and Kathryn Young; her godson, Daryl Lott (Tonya); her two sweet sisters, Jackie Brannan and Eleanor Akins; brother brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Nancy Young; eight grandsons; many nieces, nephews and cousins; also, her lifelong friend, Kathryn Stanford.



Special recognition goes to Robert Downey, her and Jim's first foster child, along with the 50-plus more who they brought into their home over the years to selflessly love and care for. She was a proud graduate of Glynn Academy, and attended Trevecca Nazarene College.



On July 24, 2019, the family will receive friends and family beginning at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. at Norwich Baptist Church, with Dr. Art Cyphers and the Rev. Tim Brown officiating.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home and Golden Isles Cremation Center are honored to handle the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 19, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 19, 2019