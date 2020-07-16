1/
Linda Faye Taylor
Linda Taylor

Linda Faye Taylor, 73, passed away July 9 at Folkston Park Nursing and Rehab. She was born Dec. 13 to the late R.G. Taylor and Katie Lee Bargeron Taylor. She was a member of Brookman Community Church, in Brunswick.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Collins.

She is survived by her children, Scott Allan Funk and Lloyd Frederick (Teresa) Taylor; a brother, Rodney Taylor; grandchildren, August Taylor, Dawson Taylor, Taylor Funk, Cameron Funk, Carson Diehl and Kyler Funk.

Memorialization will be by cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 16, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston
526 Oakwood Street
Folkston, GA 31537
912-496-7388
